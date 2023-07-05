Royal Bank of Canada Lowers SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $276.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACFree Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $290.00 to $276.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $234.03 on Monday. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $215.11 and a 12 month high of $356.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.80.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACFree Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,556,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,189,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,689,000 after acquiring an additional 874,947 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after acquiring an additional 594,994 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,396,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,729,000 after acquiring an additional 407,347 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 16,429.2% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 392,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 390,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

