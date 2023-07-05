Copa (NYSE:CPA) PT Raised to $155.00 at Raymond James

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 39.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPA. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Copa Stock Up 0.8 %

Copa stock opened at $111.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.87. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $60.21 and a fifty-two week high of $114.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.65. Copa had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $867.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Copa by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,855,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Copa by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,017,000 after purchasing an additional 205,746 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Copa by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,663,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,615,000 after acquiring an additional 403,631 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copa by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after acquiring an additional 325,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Copa by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,118,000 after acquiring an additional 25,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

