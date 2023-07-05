Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) PT Lowered to GBX 70

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 75 ($0.95) to GBX 70 ($0.89) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LYG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.89) to GBX 69 ($0.88) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

NYSE LYG opened at $2.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,079,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,866 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,160,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,102 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,526,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150,123 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,050,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,757,000 after acquiring an additional 236,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 26,795,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,950,000 after purchasing an additional 828,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

