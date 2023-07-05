StockNews.com Upgrades Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) to Buy

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.63.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $88.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80. Leidos has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,879.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898 over the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Leidos by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Leidos by 1,340.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

