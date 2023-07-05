StockNews.com Downgrades Employers (NYSE:EIG) to Hold

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Employers Stock Performance

NYSE EIG opened at $37.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.12. Employers has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $46.73.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $206.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.81 million. Employers had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Employers will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello acquired 6,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.46 per share, with a total value of $250,844.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,873.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after buying an additional 17,271 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Employers by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Employers by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Employers during the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Employers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

