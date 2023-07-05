Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

MTDR opened at $52.31 on Monday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $73.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 3.54.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,819,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 2,877 shares of company stock worth $124,560 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 28.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

