StockNews.com Upgrades Home Depot (NYSE:HD) to Buy

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HD. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HD opened at $310.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.