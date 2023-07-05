Barclays Lowers Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target to GBX 880

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 950 ($12.06) to GBX 880 ($11.17) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PSO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.69) to GBX 980 ($12.44) in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($15.23) to GBX 1,230 ($15.61) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,012.86.
PSO stock opened at $10.41 on Monday. Pearson has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
