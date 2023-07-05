Barclays Lowers Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target to GBX 880

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 950 ($12.06) to GBX 880 ($11.17) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PSO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pearson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.69) to GBX 980 ($12.44) in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($15.23) to GBX 1,230 ($15.61) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,012.86.

PSO stock opened at $10.41 on Monday. Pearson has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pearson by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,454 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pearson by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pearson by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Pearson by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pearson by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the period. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

