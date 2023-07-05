Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $15.34 on Monday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $16.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail company-owned Stores. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

