Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $15.34 on Monday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $16.60.
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail company-owned Stores. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.
