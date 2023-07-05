StockNews.com Downgrades O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) to Buy

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $947.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $927.14 and its 200-day moving average is $867.72. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $626.44 and a 1 year high of $964.58. The company has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at $48,606,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

