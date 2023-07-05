Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PSTG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

PSTG stock opened at $37.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,237.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.27. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $38.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.80.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $589.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,350,599.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 414,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,350,599.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 414,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 7,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $283,838.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,667 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 46.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,650,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,166,000 after acquiring an additional 525,165 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 428,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 65,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

