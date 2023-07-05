WPP (NYSE:WPP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

WPP Trading Up 1.9 %

WPP stock opened at $53.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.10. WPP has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WPP

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of WPP by 23.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in WPP by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of WPP by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WPP by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

