StockNews.com Downgrades WNS (NYSE:WNS) to Hold

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WNS. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.78.

WNS Price Performance

WNS stock opened at $73.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. WNS has a 52-week low of $67.42 and a 52-week high of $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WNS

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. WNS had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in WNS by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 73,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $2,038,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

