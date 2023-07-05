StockNews.com Upgrades Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Buy

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Fastenal Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FAST opened at $58.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $59.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fastenal

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley Mark J. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 76,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 560,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,209,000 after purchasing an additional 56,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal



Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

