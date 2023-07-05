Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VIPS. Bank of America raised their target price on Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. HSBC raised their target price on Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Benchmark raised their target price on Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $16.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.50. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 304.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 172,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 129,674 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 35,348 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1,315.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 948,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 881,299 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 361,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 67,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 141,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

