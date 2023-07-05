Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Grupo Supervielle Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of SUPV stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.89 million, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. Grupo Supervielle has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.23.
Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $210.56 million during the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.
