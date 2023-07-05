Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Grupo Supervielle Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SUPV stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.89 million, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. Grupo Supervielle has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.23.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $210.56 million during the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Supervielle

About Grupo Supervielle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUPV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Grupo Supervielle by 838.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 342,980 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter worth $489,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter worth $404,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 51.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 183,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 61,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 365.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 57,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.