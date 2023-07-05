Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.61 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report released on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the bank will earn $4.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.58. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $28.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average is $37.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $59.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, Director Claire A. Huang purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $203,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire A. Huang bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

