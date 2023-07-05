Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Stock to Split on Monday, July 17th (NASDAQ:PTH)

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Free Report) shares are going to split on Monday, July 17th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTH opened at $119.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a one year low of $107.26 and a one year high of $136.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $906,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 44,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

