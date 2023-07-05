Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Set to Split on Monday, July 17th

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of XLG opened at $350.01 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $260.46 and a 12 month high of $352.27. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $331.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLG. Fortune 45 LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 210.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

