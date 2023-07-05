Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) Shares to Split on Monday, July 17th

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RFG opened at $195.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $161.73 and a 52-week high of $200.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.23 and a 200 day moving average of $184.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

