Citigroup Reiterates “Sell” Rating for AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

AMC Entertainment Trading Up 0.9 %

AMC stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.76. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61.

Insider Activity at AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $954.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.67 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 7,993,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $13,828,582.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,911,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,467,597.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 39,809,409 shares of company stock valued at $67,402,790 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

