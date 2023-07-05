Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of AP stock opened at $3.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.89 million, a PE ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 0.91. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $104.80 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

