Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, July 17th

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $164.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $137.81 and a 1 year high of $165.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,103,000 after purchasing an additional 215,783 shares during the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 992,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,174 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 840,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,807,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 620,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,319,000 after purchasing an additional 23,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 605,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,928,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

