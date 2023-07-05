Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARNC. Benchmark cut shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arconic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic Stock Performance

NYSE:ARNC opened at $29.58 on Monday. Arconic has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $30.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Trading of Arconic

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the 1st quarter valued at $7,686,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 20,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.