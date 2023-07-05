Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) Shares Set to Split on Monday, July 17th

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 17th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWC opened at $116.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.24. The company has a market capitalization of $96.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco Dynamic Market ETF has a 12-month low of $93.64 and a 12-month high of $116.12.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 22,755 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Dynamic Market ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

