Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, July 17th

Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 17th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 17th.
Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PTF opened at $147.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.12 and a 200-day moving average of $128.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $98.88 and a 12 month high of $148.03.
Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0579 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.
Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.
