Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, July 17th

Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 17th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTF opened at $147.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.12 and a 200-day moving average of $128.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $98.88 and a 12 month high of $148.03.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0579 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 11,433.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

