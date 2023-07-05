Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares to Split on Monday, July 17th

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 17th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWJ opened at $114.76 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $95.76 and a 52-week high of $127.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 409.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.