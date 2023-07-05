Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares to Split on Monday, July 17th

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 17th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PSI opened at $137.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $630.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 12-month low of $82.82 and a 12-month high of $138.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.53.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSI. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 853.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

