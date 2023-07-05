Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, July 17th (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 17th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 17th.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RSPU opened at $111.31 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $99.69 and a 12 month high of $127.59.
