Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, July 17th (NYSEARCA:PXJ)

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 17th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF Stock Performance

PXJ stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.41 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05. Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $5.98.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXJ. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF by 231.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $93,000.

About Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF

The Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of US companies in the oil and gas services sector that are weighted in tiers. The index uses a multi-factor methodology to select holdings. PXJ was launched on Oct 26, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

