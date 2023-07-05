Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock to Split on Monday, July 17th (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) are going to split on Monday, July 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

PNQI opened at $157.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.10 and a 200-day moving average of $140.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.01 million, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $105.61 and a 12-month high of $159.06.

Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth $523,000. David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

