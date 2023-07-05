International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.70. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) by 314.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 46,910 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in International Tower Hill Mines were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

