CRA International, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CRA International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.37. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $5.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get CRA International alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of CRA International from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

CRA International Price Performance

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $102.27 on Monday. CRA International has a 1 year low of $81.69 and a 1 year high of $128.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.92. The company has a market cap of $718.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.04). CRA International had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $152.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.59 million.

Institutional Trading of CRA International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CRA International by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRA International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of CRA International by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CRA International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $486,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,158 shares in the company, valued at $16,959,506.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRA International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.62%.

CRA International Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.