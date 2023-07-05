Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for PACCAR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.77. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $7.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global lowered PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $83.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.17. PACCAR has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $85.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in PACCAR by 5,614.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PACCAR by 72.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.