FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Issued By SVB Leerink

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viracta Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will earn ($1.26) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.90). The consensus estimate for Viracta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

VIRX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Viracta Therapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Viracta Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Viracta Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. Viracta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viracta Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 45,399 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,227,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 53,475 shares during the period. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viracta Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.