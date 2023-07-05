Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cybin Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CYBN)

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cybin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Cybin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

Get Cybin alerts:

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05).

Cybin Stock Up 18.5 %

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYBN opened at $0.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37. Cybin has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cybin

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBN. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cybin by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46,129 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cybin by 926.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 98,596 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cybin by 370.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 58,771 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cybin during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cybin during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cybin

(Free Report)

Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.