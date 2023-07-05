mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for mdf commerce in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for mdf commerce’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of mdf commerce from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

TSE:MDF opened at C$3.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.50. The stock has a market cap of C$171.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.53. mdf commerce has a 1-year low of C$1.51 and a 1-year high of C$4.40.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.15 million.

About mdf commerce

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

