WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,053 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.8 %

BMY opened at $64.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $135.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.00 and its 200-day moving average is $69.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 66.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

