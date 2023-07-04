Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,528,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 68,889.8% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 947,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 945,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Broadcom Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $876.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $746.82 and a 200-day moving average of $651.51. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $361.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

