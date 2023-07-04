Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.23 billion, a PE ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

