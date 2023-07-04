Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC stock opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $140.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

