Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after buying an additional 281,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,484,790,000 after purchasing an additional 120,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,985,013,000 after buying an additional 86,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $1,173,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $451.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a PE ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $490.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $436.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.85.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

