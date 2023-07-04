Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Intuit by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

INTU opened at $451.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $490.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $436.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.15.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.