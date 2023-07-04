Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. DDFG Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $10,319,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $178.48 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

