Ethos Financial Group LLC Sells 205 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ethos Financial Group LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $120.09 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Company Profile



QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

