Grimes & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,266 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $175.56 on Tuesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.27.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

