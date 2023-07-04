Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $460.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $435.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $469.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.54 billion, a PE ratio of 73.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,040,668 shares of company stock worth $449,053,086. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.