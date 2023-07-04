Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Takes $249,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 38,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,053.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,754,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,965 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $67.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.29. The company has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

