Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Decreased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.07.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $117.43 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $96.93 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The company has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.19 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

