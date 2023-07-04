1,698 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Purchased by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,698 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $120.09 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.96. The stock has a market cap of $133.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

